InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

