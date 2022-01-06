InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

