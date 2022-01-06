InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,928 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.