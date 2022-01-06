Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.73. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

