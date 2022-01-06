Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 620.7% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PXI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

