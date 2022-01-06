Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Reduced by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,012. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.