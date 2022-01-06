Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
