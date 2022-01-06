Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.