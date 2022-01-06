Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

