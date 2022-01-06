Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSEARCA SEA opened at $8.33 on Monday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.
About Invesco Shipping ETF
