Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEARCA SEA opened at $8.33 on Monday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

