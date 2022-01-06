Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $374.61

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $374.61 and last traded at $374.46, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

