InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Reaches $47,701.81

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $47,701.81 and approximately $52,583.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

