Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

1/4/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/30/2021 – First Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/22/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSLR stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

