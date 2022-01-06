Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,662% compared to the average volume of 21 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $92,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

