Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOCJY. UBS Group began coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

