IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 119,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of PLBY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,294. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

