IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,232,000 after buying an additional 401,197 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,397,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 140,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.47 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.