IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,147 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

