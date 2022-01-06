iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 6.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 73,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,326,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

