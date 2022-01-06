ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.29

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 42352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,908,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

