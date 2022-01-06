iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.90 and a 1-year high of $117.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

