iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.98

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.98 and last traded at $118.32, with a volume of 201667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

