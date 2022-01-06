iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 136,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 169,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

