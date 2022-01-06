iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $88.37 and had previously closed at $88.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.