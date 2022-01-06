iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10,183.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.