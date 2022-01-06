iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

