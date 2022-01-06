iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $124.65 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

