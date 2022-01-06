iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

