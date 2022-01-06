Ispolink Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.10 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

