Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ISDR opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

