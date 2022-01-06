IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Up 1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

About IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

