Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.