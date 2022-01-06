James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $40.86

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $38.95. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

