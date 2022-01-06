Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after buying an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,019,000 after buying an additional 686,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.