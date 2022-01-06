Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter.

FRA stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

