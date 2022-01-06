Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,908,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

