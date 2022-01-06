Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,405 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.