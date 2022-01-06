Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 773 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 226,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

