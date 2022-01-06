Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

COMM stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

