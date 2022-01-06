Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIVB opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

