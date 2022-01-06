Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

