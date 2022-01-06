Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

