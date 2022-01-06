Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 75,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

