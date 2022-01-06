JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 6.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 50,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 845,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

