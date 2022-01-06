JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

