Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $91.83 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

