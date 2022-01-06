Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.62. 4,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,677. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $141.88 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

