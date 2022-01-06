JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.30 ($66.25).

HLE opened at €62.00 ($70.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($78.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

