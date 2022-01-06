JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.46 ($43.71).

EPA:RNO opened at €34.00 ($38.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.74. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

