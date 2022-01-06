JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.00 ($85.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.83. Daimler has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

