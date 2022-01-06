JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

PFG opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $995,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

